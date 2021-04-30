Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%.

SLCT stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $203.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

