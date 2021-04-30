Selway Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 3.2% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 402,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.