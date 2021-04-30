Selway Asset Management Buys 12,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of ET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 160,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313,453. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

