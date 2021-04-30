Selway Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.68. 5,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,089. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.73 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

