Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $73.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE:ST opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,912.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 492,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 468,073 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

