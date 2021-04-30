Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

ST stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

