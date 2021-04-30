Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.88 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE ST opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

