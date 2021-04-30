Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $34,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $147,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

