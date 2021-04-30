ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $39,075.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOW traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.37. 3,426,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,406. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

