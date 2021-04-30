SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in April

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.