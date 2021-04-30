Sharder Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $8,022.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sharder has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

