Share Repurchase Program Initiated by PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Board

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.