Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHCAY shares. Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 10,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,950. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

