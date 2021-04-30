Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Issues Earnings Results

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $18.08. 4,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million and a PE ratio of 263.04. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMED. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

