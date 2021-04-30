Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

SHLX traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,716. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

