Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.