Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Shenandoah Telecommunications updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SHEN traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. 378,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,820. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

