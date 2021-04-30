Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.01

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

