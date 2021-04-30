Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.01

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

