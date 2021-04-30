Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €175.60 ($206.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -150.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €186.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €171.36.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

