Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $1,500.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $38.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,194.55. 58,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,139.64. Shopify has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

