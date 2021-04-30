Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at GBX 665 ($8.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 632.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The firm has a market cap of £207.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($9.01).

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.