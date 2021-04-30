Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Grows By 411.8%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 411.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.08 on Friday. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

