Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Decreases By 36.9%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,600 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,392,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

ANCUF stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

