Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Grows By 175.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.