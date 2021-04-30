Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Drops By 39.5%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPZZF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

