Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Rises By 62.5%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CIADY stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.70. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

