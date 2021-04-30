Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Drops By 50.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 876. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

