Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Grows By 225.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

