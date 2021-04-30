Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Grows By 121.4%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELEMF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16. Elemental Royalties has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.