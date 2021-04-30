Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 76.8%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.43. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

