Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Decreases By 55.9%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SNMP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 745,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,330. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

