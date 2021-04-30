Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Decreases By 77.6%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNGR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 8,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. FingerMotion has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $17.00.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.