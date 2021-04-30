Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Expands By 138.9%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF remained flat at $$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,229. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

