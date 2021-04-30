Short Interest in Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) Decreases By 78.4%

Franklin Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FMNJ opened at $0.04 on Friday. Franklin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc, a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc Franklin Mining, Inc was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

