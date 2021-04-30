Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Drops By 80.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

FRD opened at $8.44 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

