Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Drops By 50.7%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HERTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 109,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,326. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

