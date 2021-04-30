Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Rises By 100.0%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

HXPLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $12.43 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

