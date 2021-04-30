Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 59.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.