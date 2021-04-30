Short Interest in Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) Drops By 74.7%

Infrastructure Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:IFAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFAM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Infrastructure Materials has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Infrastructure Materials alerts:

About Infrastructure Materials

Infrastructure Materials Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for limestone and precious metals. The company holds 2 limestone projects comprising 68 mineral claims covering approximately 1,405 acres on land owned or controlled by the United States Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM) located in Nevada; and 50% mineral rights on 680 acres, as well as 25% of the mineral rights on 160 acres.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.