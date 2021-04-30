Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 48.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 255,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

