Short Interest in Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Decreases By 53.0%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

MTTWF stock remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

