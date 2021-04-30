Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Rises By 106.8%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMU. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,426,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 29,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.