Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Increases By 122.2%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

OTCMKTS MITSY traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $420.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.88. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $268.27 and a twelve month high of $450.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.