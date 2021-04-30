Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Drops By 41.5%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 36,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.98. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

