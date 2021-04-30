Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Drops By 43.6%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 158,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 85,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $590.92 million, a PE ratio of -96.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Navigator has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $11.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Research analysts expect that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

