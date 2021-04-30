Short Interest in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Decreases By 45.9%

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,109,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 167,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 8,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,317.68 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

