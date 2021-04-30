Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases By 216.7%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 30,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,363. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.28. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

