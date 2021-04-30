Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Increases By 118.8%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the March 31st total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OCUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ocuphire Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 1,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,579. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

