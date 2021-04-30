Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 122.7%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 221,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

